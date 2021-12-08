Schools sending students home early in school year, due to virus outbreak

One thing a parent doesn't want to hear the first week of school is "come pick up your child."

NEW ORLEANS — Many children are halfway through the first week of school but, a number of schools have already sent dozens of students home to quarantine due to Covid-19 cases.

Concerned parents said they want schools to come up with a better plan to keep their kids safe. A local pediatrician had a few suggestions on how.

"Every day I gotta get a call, I gotta worry about them being exposed," parent Britney Torres said.

One thing a parent doesn't want to hear the first week of school is "come pick up your child."

"I got the message at 7 a.m. and she is to report to school at 7:45," parent Jessica Villemarette said.

School started for many children on Monday, unfortunately so did the quarantines. As parents received emails and letters like these alerting them of their child's exposure to Covid-19.

"I just really didn't expect it," Torres said.

On Monday, NOLA Public Schools’ Covid tracker showed that more than 600 students and staff were quarantined due to Covid exposure, St. Tammany Parish reported 80 cases and students at neighboring districts have been quarantined by the dozens nearly every day since school started.

"Monday, Tuesday and today. Like every day they're calling children to the office," Torres said.

Britney Torres' 14-year-old son goes to Young Audience Charter in Jefferson Parish and said he was home on Monday after a student tested positive for the virus.

"As a parent, you know your child is sick, why even send them to the school to expose others?" Torres said.

"We are following the school opening protocols from the Center for Disease Control and Jefferson Parish Public schools with fidelity," a statement from YAC leadership said. "We are committed to providing the best instructional services."

At YAC's Kate Middelton Elementary School, multiple fifth graders were getting picked up to quarantine. Jessica Villemarette's daughter had been sent home earlier in the day.

She said she understands that the charter is just following the plan the Jefferson Parish School Board put together, but said the board needs to do better.

"I'm a hundred percent wanting my kids to go to school, but in a safe way and in a better laid out plan," Villemarette said. "Not getting a message at 7 in the morning that we need to go pick them up."

The Jefferson Parish School Board said that their schools have not been places of community spread.

"Medical experts even testified to our state board that schools were among the safest environments for children," they said in a written statement to WWL-TV.



Dr. Mike Wasserman of Ochsner Children's Hospital said it's up to the school to keep children safe while at school, but the community, including parents, needs to do their part as well.

"The problem is not the schools, but it's the support system. It's the parents and it's the community as a whole. I would suggest that the school administrations run a rigorous program of vaccination when eligible social distancing, having the faculty and staff vaccinated," Dr. Mike Wasserman said.

Torres hopes the school follows a rigorous plan so her children can stay safe and at school.

“Y'all know the numbers are going up, why not stop it now? Because you’re putting the children at risk,” Torres said.