NEW ORLEANS — After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Saints coach Sean Payton said he's doing well

During an interview with WWL Radio, Payton said he was cleared Tuesday.

"It’s been quite a process, and you spend a lot of time trying to learn as much as you can about it. We’re certainly seeing it on the news 24/7, but basically a weekend ago, it wasn’t until Sunday night, when I first began to feel some flu-like symptoms," Payton said. "Monday morning, they were certainly a little bit more significant. I had a low-grade fever... and that’s when I had my test on Monday and basically quarantined at that point at the house."

Payton said his positive test demonstrates that coronavirus doesn't discriminate, advocating the importance of flattening the curve.

“Our state right now, the numbers aren’t very good. It’s doubling and tripling," Payton said. "To get where you need to get to, pay attention to every single detail they’re talking about because when you look at the numbers and you look at what’s happened, when two goes to six and six goes to 28 and the next thing you know you’re at 500, it just tells you how contagious this is."

As far as New Orleans' recovery after the coronavirus, Payton thinks the city will bounce back, but he's urging people to follow instructions from local and national officials.

“This city is tough and resilient," Payton said. "We’re smart. We’ve been through so much, between the (BP) Oil [incident], multiple hurricanes since I’ve been here post-Katrina. But we don’t have to be just tough now, we’ve got to be a little smart, too."

