Nearly 720,000 students in public schools across the state will not return to their campuses this year after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will keep schools closed.

That’s led everyone from teachers, students and parents to try to figure out everything from how to hold graduation ceremonies to how to continue education at home.

Frank Jabbia, the principal at Northshore High School in Slidell, said he was sorry he had to cancel senior prom just hours before it was set to happen.

“The seniors are really missing some things that have become staples in our school system in our community,” Jabbia said.

Brother Martin High School senior Nolan Bourgeois and his family woke up Monday morning to find a sign planted in their front yard, noting his status as a student about to graduate.

It's a small gesture that many schools are now doing as they work to figure out if they can salvage some ceremonies.

“Most importantly graduation, being able to walk the stage with my classmates,” Bourgeois said. “And hopefully being able to have that still.”

“I'm still hoping for that,” said his mother, Suzan Bourgeois, “and to be sitting by his side would be so special, even more so than our previous graduation with our other sons.”

But whether you're a high-school senior or still have many years to go before reaching that milestone, closed classrooms mean changes at home.

“I would by lying if I didn't say it is overwhelming,” said Crystal Forte, who is now mother and teacher to her 9-year-old son who's been home since J.C. Ellis Elementary School in Metairie closed down.

She said she worries about her son’s progress since the state has said students will not have to make up missed class time.

“If they're not going to make up the class time, then our kids are going to be even further behind,” she said. “So how are they going to address that?”

