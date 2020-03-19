NEW ORLEANS — More stores in the New Orleans area are adding special hours to help senior shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors are some of the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus, so they're getting a chance to shop for the things they need in a safe, clean environment.

Here's what we have. If we missed your store, please email the information to webteam@wwltv.com.

Rouses – No specified senior hour on web site; open 7a – 8p daily Shop online: https://www.rouses.com/shop/

Robert – 6a-7a senior hour 7a- 9p store hours Shop online: https://www.robertfreshmarket.com/shop

Winn Dixie - 8a-9a M-F senior hour, stores 8a-8p daily shop online: https://www.winndixie.com/shoponline

Dorignac’s – 6:30 am - 7:30 am Mondays and Thursdays for seniors; 7a-9p store hours

Breaux Mart - Tuesdays, 8a-9a senior hour; 8a-7p every day store hours

Trader Joe’s senior hour 9a-10a store hours 9a-7p every day – limit to number of customers in store at one time

Walmart – Seniors Tuesdays 6a – 7a store hours 7a-8:30 pm Shop online: https://grocery.walmart.com/locations/delivery/

Zuppardo's Family Market in Metairie opens an hour early, at 8 a.m., every Wednesday for seniors.

Main's Market in Folsom opens at 6:30 a.m. every morning to do the same.

Big retail stores are also helping senior citizens.

LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

Whole Foods is opening an hour earlier as well, but the hours vary on which location you go to. The locations in the New Orleans area open at 8 a.m., so senior hour begins at 7 a.m.

Walmart and Target are also offering assistance. Target is dedicating its first hour to seniors every Wednesday. Walmart will dedicate the first opening hour every Tuesday to seniors, but that does not start until March 24.

More resources

Louisiana Coronavirus Updates

Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Interactive Map

LIST: New Orleans-area cancelled and postponed events

Coronavirus Global Updates

School meal locations, parish by parish, during coronavirus break

LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.