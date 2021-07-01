Seniors frustrated as obstacles block access to COVID vaccine

Ochsner says its pharmacies are booked with appointments for the next 3-4 weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — The demand for the coronavirus vaccine has outpaced the supply and that is leading to frustration for seniors who are trying to sign up for their doses.

Now, there’s new information as some issues are being fixed.

Scott and Mary Goodwin know how to execute a mission. Both are retired U.S. Army officers. Mary commanded the country's bomb squads. Getting a coronavirus vaccine is their new mission, but over and over and over at different places, they face obstacles.

“So at this point, I'm out of control. This is just not right,” said retired Lt. Col. Scott Goodwin, of Covington.

One of his many frustrations is the state designated pharmacy to give out vaccines in Covington, is an Ochsner pharmacy. The Goodwins are not Ochsner patients, so were turned away.

“How can you discriminate like that?” asked Scott Goodwin. “And (the Ochsner employees) said, ‘That's just what we're doing.’”

Ochsner Health's Tuesday statement confirmed what he was told.

"Vaccinations are by appointment only for Ochsner patients 70-and-older, and we cannot accept walk-ins at this time."

The state health department tells us that is not allowed. All people 70-and-older are eligible.

Wednesday, Ochsner Health says it caught that error and fixed it. Their senior patients will get a notice to sign up at an Ochsner hospital facility. Its hospital facilities are only open to patients, but at their pharmacies, all seniors can sign up for the vaccine.

With several high risk health problems, Mary is anxious for the vaccine.

“I was very happy to be looking forward to getting the vaccine so that my chances of survival increase,” said retired Col. Mary Goodwin, Scott’s wife.

Scott worries about Mary’s health and wants the vaccine especially to protect his wife. They have been home alone together for all the holidays. They are yearning to hold their grandchildren.

“It's just not right,” Scott says with a big sigh. “So that's what we want, to get vaccinated.”

Scott considers his senior neighbors his soldiers. He's helping them sign up for the vaccine since many don't have a computer. His military heart still pulls him to protect others.

The VA Hospital tells us they have a hotline for veterans wanting the vaccine.

The state health department is encouraged by the demand. They are enrolling more pharmacies across the state and this weekend will know which ones will get the next batch.

Ochsner says its pharmacies are booked with appointments for the next 3-4 weeks.

The next batch of doses from the state will go towards first injections for new people.

All second dose boosters automatically come separately from the pharmaceutical company.

All dialysis patients are now eligible to sign up.

VA HOSPITAL:

They are calling senior and high risk veteran patients about the vaccine.

If veterans have questions about the vaccine and eligibility, even if they have not been to the VA before, they should