Several options now available for COVID-19 testing as surge continues and demand rises

They're also at-home testing kits the most common are the O-T-C rapid test that delivers the results in about 15 minutes.

NEW ORLEANS — In Jefferson Parish, the Alario center recently reopened a drive-thru testing center. Same for the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. All for free and results will typically be provided within two to four days.



There is also private sites offering tests, like Urgent Care 11 on St. Claude Ave. They offer rapid response testing, no appointment is necessary and you can get your results in a few minutes.



They're also at-home testing kits the most common are the O-T-C rapid test that delivers the results in about 15 minutes.

Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer at WebMD said the rapid tests are nearly 100% accurate if the results come back positive but it is a little more challenging if you are not showing any symptoms and test negative.

"Because sometimes you need a significant amount of virus in your nose to get a positive sample..and get a positive sample. Butted i mean it's still more likely than not that if you test negative that you are negative but it's not 100 percent," said Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer, WebMD.



Dr. Whyte said sometimes people test too soon after exposure. If this is the case he said it's best to re-test in a couple of days or you take what is known as the P-C-R test. You order online, take the test, you get your results in a couple of days. They are more accurate than otc rapid tests.

"So the P-C-R test, that one when you have to mail back or wait a couple days from a lab is really the gold standard..so that's looking at the genetic code of the virus," said Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer, WebMD.

At-home testing maybe is easier but it is becoming more difficult to find the test in-stores. Multiple pharmacies were sold out and even online, the test will take three weeks to arrive. If you can get your hands on one, Whyte said they can be very helpful and convenient.

"I absolutely think that you should have a couple covid tests at home because your decision making is always late at night or early in the morning or at an inconvenient time, you can't get a hold of a doctor.. Or you can't drive somewhere because that's going to give you some more data in terms of what you need to do next," Dr. John Whyte, chief medical officer, WebMD.