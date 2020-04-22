NEW ORLEANS — The threat of early morning severe weather Thursday will close or limit the public coronavirus testing sites that day.

Several of the sites are closing for the day as the area is under a threat of severe weather that could result in high winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

The following sites will not be open Thursday:

- St. Charles CLOSED

- St. John CLOSED

- Alario Center - CLOSED

- Xavier University New Orleans - 1 to 5 pm only

The sites have been open and have had a limited number of tests, normally about 250 - to administer to people who show up.

Xavier University's site has been running out of tests a few hours after opening each day.

