ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. —

There will be more patrols on St. Tammany Parish waterways this weekend as deputies urge people to comply with Louisiana’s stay-at-home order.

Sheriff Randy Smith said Thursday that his office’s marine division “will be out in full force” this week and weekend to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order.

“We are aware of people in large groups who continue to congregate on our scenic waterways and are not adhering to the Governor’s stay-at-home order” Smith said. “We ask that all residents do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by complying with the order.”

Smith said that people who choose large gatherings over social distancing are unnecessarily undermining the health of themselves and their community. Louisiana residents are encouraged to keep a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and other people not in their immediate household and avoid large gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Enforcement actions will be taken as necessary,” Smith said.

