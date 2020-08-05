NEW ORLEANS — Business owners are waiting anxiously for when they can welcome customers again.

"Our sales have dropped probably 80% since all of this started," said Heather Hutton. She owns big Chief Vapor Products.

She's one of many closely watching what leasers are discussing moving forward, but a recent idea from Mayor LaToya Cantrell regarding contact tracing and keeping a log of every customer isn't sitting well.

“I’m nervous we’re going to end up losing a lot of business because people aren’t going to want to give their information out, and that’s their right," Hutton said. "They shouldn’t have to give their information out to purchase products.”

Details are still few about the city's intentions to have businesses keep a list of customers.

But when it comes to contact tracing in general, Tulane Assistant Professor of Epidemiology Lina Moses said it's critical.

“What we’ve seen in many countries that have been able to flatten this curve but actually start to get it on the decline is that they’ve all had contact tracing, and it’s helped," the professor said.

The process allows health officials to get ahead of the virus, but the professor cautions that it must be done thoughtfully.

“I think we have to embrace it, but the things we have to really carefully consider is if we’re getting information from businesses, how is it going to affect the businesses,” Moses said. “No one wants Big Brother. This is the US, and so, we’re going to have to face as a society some really tough decisions where we balance personal privacy and public good.”

And as leaders work to figure out that balance, business owners like Hutton are doing the same. Hopeful for a solution everyone can get on board with.

“We will definitely follow protocol," Hutton said. "Whatever that protocol is, as long as it doesn’t violate anyone’s rights.”

