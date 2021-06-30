Should vaccinated people still wear a mask as Delta variant spreads in Louisiana?

To mask or not to mask? That's now the question being asked as a high transmissible and possibly serious strain of COVID-19 spreads.

NEW ORLEANS — It's believed one-in-four positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana are because of the Delta variant. It's why officials predict this particular strain will be the dominant one in our state starting next month.

It comes as cities and states re-evaluate mask recommendations. So what are the current recommendations?

"In many places across the United States the Delta Variant is on the march and that includes here in Louisiana," said Dr. Mark Kline, the Physician-in-Chief at Children's Hospital.

Officially, 19 cases have so far been reported in Louisiana. Unofficially, the number is expected to be higher.

"I think we're going to see some increases in cases," said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health. "How much we see increases in hospitalizations and deaths? I don't know."

The good news, vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer offer good protection. Data is still being waited on from Johnson and Johnson. However, some places, like LA County in California, are taking it a step further, mandating masks once again in certain situations.

The World Health Organization also now recommends everyone mask up when inside with other people. The CDC though saying you can ditch the mask but only if you're fully vaccinated. So which is it?

"The World Health Organization is looking globally," said Dr. Jennifer Avegno. "Globally, fewer people in the world are vaccinated. In the United States, overall, a large number of people are vaccinated."

"And some of the vaccines being used abroad, are not as good at coverage against the Delta variant," Dr. Kanter said. "So for those reasons the CDC has not followed the WHO and changed their recommendation."

So when it comes to masking up, what do officials in Louisiana recommend?

"I think each community needs to assess their own level of risk and say do they look like the US average or world?" Dr. Avegno said. "In New Orleans, we have about 64% of our adults vaccinated, so overall, we're doing pretty well. But, there are small pockets of our community that aren't that close. In Louisiana, we're nowhere near that as a state. So, everybody has to understand their own risk."

It's recommended you wear a mask indoors when partially vaccinated, or not at all. If you're fully vaccinated, officials say it's your call if you want to wear a mask or not. However, it is suggested you wear one if you're inside, around people who may not be vaccinated.