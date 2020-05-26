Six Flags will require guests, employees to wear face masks when reopened

"This ’new normal’ will be very different..."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're planning a trip to Six Flags when it reopens, you can expect to see some changes when you walk through the gates.

Although the amusement park has still not announced an official reopening date yet, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation released a statement Tuesday saying that all parks will have an online reservation system to stagger arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology and expanded mobile food ordering.

"It sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols," the company says.

All employees will be issued a "Team Member Action Pack" which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves. Guests over the age of two will also be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation here.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas shutdown on March 13, according to park president Jeffrey Siebert. He is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott’s nod to resume operations with the company’s new safety plan.

“They know us for our big rollercoasters and rides,” Siebert said. “But really at the heart of what we do and what we are — we’re a safety business.”

Siebert believes the park’s vast grounds make it safe for guests to exercise social distancing.

Sydne Purvis, the park's communications director, pointed out there's one place that face masks will not be required to be worn.

“In our water parks, guests will not be required to wear masks while in the water/on waterslides and attractions," Purvis said. "Our water park is located inside the general park entry area.”

Six Flags president and CEO Mike Spanos said he believes it will take some getting used to, but feels the changes are worth it.

"This ’new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment," Spanos said.