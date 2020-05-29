Slidell High School student’s Thank You video seen by thousands

Singing since she was two, 15-year-old Emma St. Cyr has always loved music. Recently she turned her passion into a gift for someone.

SLIDELL, La. — There’ve been plenty of videos and posts on social media that’s brought light in this dark time. One video of a Slidell High School Student thanking a teacher, is catching some attention.

“I just love the feeling of singing,” she said. “It’s a beautiful way of expressing yourself and I’ve definitely grown up in a music filled household.”

Challenged to show appreciation for someone, Emma decided to thank her English teacher, singing words of gratitude with a few inside jokes mixed in.

“My English teacher has definitely been my favorite part of my freshman year,” Emma said. “I love going to her classroom and is someone who has a lot in common with me. And so I really wanted to make her day and I never expected it to get onto Facebook or the School Board to see it but I’m glad it’s bringing many people a smile on their face.”

The video warmed her teacher’s heart and about 5,000 others who’ve also seen it. Even her parents say they can’t help but smile when they watch it.

“I found out because the teacher was so moved, she e-mailed me asking if she could put it on Facebook and I was like sure that way I can see it,” said Emma’s mother, Melanie St. Cyr. “I thought it was so sweet, I was wiping tears as I was watching it.”

“I think the appeal is how genuine it is,” said her dad Josh. “You can tell Emma was having as much fun reflecting times and missing times in Ms. Tarleton’s class. And yeah, they may not understand the inside jokes, that’s why it’s fun to watch, you can tell she’s having fun and thinking about it.”

In these times, these three minutes bring escape.

“Go and spread some joy to someone and don’t hesitate to do it, because everyone deserves to smile every day,” said Emma.

And Emma’s song shows us whether done in person or virtually, the smallest gesture can make a difference.

