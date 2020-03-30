NEW ORLEANS — More than 200,000 households will get more money from their SNAP benefits in March and April to help them get through the coronavirus crisis.

The Louisiana Dept. of Child and Family services announced Monday that every household not receiving the maximum amount of benefits will now receive the full amount. This affects roughly 63% of SNAP recipients. Those already receiving the maximum amount will not see any change in their benefits.

Max for household of 1: $194

Max for household of 2: $355

Max for household of 3: $509

Max for household of 4: $646

Max for household of 5: $768

Max for household of 6: $921

Max for household of 7: $1018

Max for household of 8: $1164

The additional benefits for March will be deposited on Tuesday, March 31. Households will receive their usual benefits for April on the usual date, then receive their additional benefits on April 17.

People who have recently applied for SNAP benefits, but have not yet been approved, will still receive their March benefits in addition to the April benefits once they have been approved.

In addition, the federal and state work requirements for SNAP benefits have been suspended for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. People will not have to re-apply for benefits or prove that they still need them in the coming months.

For more information about SNAP, including step-by-step instructions for how to apply for benefits, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP or text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898-211.

