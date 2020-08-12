Can your employer require you to get a COVID shot? In Louisiana, it looks like the answer is 'yes'

So, can your employer require you to get a COVID shot? Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino says in Louisiana, the answer is yes.

The first COVID vaccine in the U.S. could be authorized for emergency use as early as this week.

Throughout the pandemic, it has been a struggle to get some people to wear a mask, even if it meant protecting themselves and others from being infected by the Coronavirus. Convincing them and others to take the vaccine may also be difficult.

“Most people will eventually get vaccinated,” Tulane University Epidemiology Professor Dr. Patricia Kissinger said. “There’s always going to be a group that will not and for those people there may be mandates that need to happen.”

So, can your employer require you to get a COVID shot? Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino says in Louisiana, the answer is yes.

“By in large, most people are “at will” employees in Louisiana and the request, in light of all the science is a reasonable one, so most employees are either going to have to do it or suffer the consequences,” Ciolino said.

Professor Ciolino says while COVID vaccines can be mandatory, there are exceptions under certain circumstances.

“Some exceptions are going to be mandated by federal law,” Ciolino said. “If an employee has a disability or a sincere religious belief, then they would be protected under certain federal laws.”

About 60 percent of Americans say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine for the Coronavirus. That’s according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center But about four-in-ten said they definitely or probably would not get a Coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Kissinger says if some people choose not to get a shot, that’s okay.

"If we can get to 60 to 70 percent of the population vaccinated, we should get close to herd immunity,” Kissinger said.

Once herd immunity is achieved a virus can’t spread because it keeps encountering people who are protected against infection.

Health experts say vaccine mandates are expected in some professions such as healthcare and public education.