Several southeast Louisiana school districts opt-out of mask mandates

New Orleans public schools are taking a different approach and will keep their mask mandates in place.

NEW ORLEANS — Several southeast Louisiana school systems announced that they are opting out of Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate for K-12 schools.

School districts in Lafourche, St. Bernard, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington parishes said that they will no longer require students and staff to mask up. Jefferson Parish's school district said administrators are reviewing the changes and will make a decision later this week.

St. John the Baptist Parish and New Orleans public schools are taking a different approach and will keep their mask mandates in place. New Orleans public schools said it supports Edwards' decision to "recommend" masks in schools, so it will not change guidelines for now.

WWL-TV reached out to other districts in Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. James, , and St. Tammany parishes but did not receive a response.

Edwards largely ended Louisiana's nearly three-month-old indoor mask mandate since the state has emerged from its latest coronavirus spike and is seeing lower rates of COVID-19 infection. The new rules, which go in effect Wednesday, lifts mask requirements for grocery stores, restaurants, bars, retailers, colleges and other sites.

But some of Louisiana’s K-12 schools will have to keep masking if they don't follow tight quarantine rules. School districts that maintain tight quarantine regulations for students who come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 won’t be required to have a mask mandate. But those that don’t require all exposed students to be sent home will have to keep students and staff masked up.

