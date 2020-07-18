x
La. House speaker cautions against revoking virus emergency

Schexnayder says an override would be a “grave decision with potentially dire consequences.”
Credit: AP
FILE -In this Monday, June 1, 2020, file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, speaks about the legislative session in Baton Rouge, La. Schexnayder is trying to stall an ongoing effort by his fellow Republicans to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus pandemic state of emergency. Schexnayder says an override would be a “grave decision with potentially dire consequences.” (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder is trying to stall an ongoing effort by his fellow Republicans to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus pandemic state of emergency. 

Schexnayder says an override would be a “grave decision with potentially dire consequences.” 

Schexnayder sent a letter Friday to Republican House members discouraging support for a petition that would remove Louisiana’s state of emergency and nullify the Democratic governor’s orders restricting activity to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. 

The letter cautioned that revoking the emergency order could create legal headaches for businesses, trigger overrides of ongoing executive orders tied to previous natural disasters and hamper Edwards' authority to respond to tornadoes or hurricanes.

