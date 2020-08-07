St. Bernard councilmember in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis wouldn't identify which councilmember tested positive but that the individual was tested two weeks ago.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A St. Bernard Parish councilmember is quarantining after recently testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis wouldn't identify which councilmember tested positive but that the individual was tested two weeks ago after coming in contact with another person who tested positive.

The councilmember's results returned Tuesday, prompting a council meeting scheduled that day to be canceled.

McInnis said the councilmember, who is in good health, had brief contact with a few people in parish government who are now also in isolation.

"We will make sure those members get tested, and in the meantime to self-quarantine," McInnis said. "I'm going to get tested early next week, and in the meantime, I will, I am basically going to self-quarantine myself at work and I'm going to continue to work."

McInnis said new cases of COVID-19 are increasing in St. Bernard Parish which is concerning. He said parish leaders are monitoring the situation closely and asking residents to continue to social distance and wear masks.

