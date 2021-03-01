St. Bernard Parish COVID numbers on a concerning rise

McInnis is reminding residents to wear a mask. stay six feet apart from people who don’t live in their house and to avoid large gatherings.

ST BERNARD, La. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in St. Bernard Parish is climbing, and Parish President Guy McInnis is asking residents to be careful.

“We just want people to protect themselves, protect their families, and protect other people that they come in contact with,” McInnis said.

The parish is now averaging more than 100 new coronavirus cases per day.

The rate of positive COVID tests in the parish has doubled to nearly 10-percent in recent weeks.

Desi Romano owns a bar and grill in Chalmette.

“Everyone here seems to be worried, to be worried, wanting to know what’s going on,” Romano said. “It’s effecting everybody’s daily life.”

McInnis is concerned about the number of seriously ill COVID patients now being treated at Ochsner-St Bernard.

He said at last check, all but three rooms at the only hospital in his parish were occupied.

“Our hospitals are now getting close to capacity,” McInnis said. “We’ve got to worry about people with regular health issues being able to access the hospital.”

People who live in St. Bernard are used to preparing for hurricanes. It’s something they unfortunately had to do more than a half a dozen times in 2020. McInnis is now asking residents to treat the Coronavirus just as seriously.

“A hurricane comes and goes within a week or two whether it’s really bad or not so bad,” McInnis said. “This is really bad and it’s a marathon.”

McInnis is reminding residents to wear a mask. stay six feet apart from people who don’t live in their house and to avoid large gatherings.

“This virus is out there,” McInnis said. “It’s real. No matter what side of the coin you’re on, as far as protecting yourself or not protecting yourself, everyone knows people who are getting it.”

Back at Desi Romano’s, Romano says getting rid of the virus is key to getting back to normal for his business and his community.

It’s a normal that now seems elusive in St. Bernard and across the country.

“I never would have thought it would last this long,” Romano said. “It doesn’t seem like we can get a handle on it. I don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Ochsner Health System says it can transfer patients from St. Bernard Hospital to other medical facilities in the region if necessary.

Ochsner released this statement:

“We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across all Ochsner Health facilities, including St. Bernard Parish Hospital. Our teams are constantly reviewing data and new information, adjusting our plans for bed capacity and monitoring staffing levels. As a larger health system, we have the added capability to transfer patients, resources and staff from one facility to another based on patient need which fluctuates daily. With our Patient Flow Center, we are able to monitor ICU bed capacity at any minute and make adjustments as needed. Combined, these measures ensure Ochsner Health is prepared – both for the needs of today and for potential surges. We are here and ready if you need medical assistance and want to encourage community members to be proactive about seeking healthcare should they need it.

Across our system, we are caring for more than 400 COVID-19 inpatients. While this is much lower than our peak in the spring, we have seen a steady and concerning trend in the wrong direction over the last several weeks. The rising number of hospitalized patients and record-breaking case numbers in Louisiana should serve as a solemn reminder that our COVID-19 fight isn’t over. This is the time to come together and recommit to social distancing, hand washing and mask utilization. Together, as a community, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to reverse this trend and slow the spread of COVID-19.”