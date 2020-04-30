NEW ORLEANS — The St. Bernard Parish Government said it's distributing 16,000 reusable face masks.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, people can pick up the masks at the locations below.

Donated by Hanes, the masks will be distributed at three locations, but parish officials are asking only those in need to pick them up because of the limited supply, a statement from the officials on Wednesday said.

Each vehicle will receive a five-pack of reusable face masks at the following locations.

St. Bernard Parish Government Complex — 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive Chalmette

Chalmette High School Ninth Grade Academy parking lot — 1101 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

St. Bernard Historic Courthouse — 1201 Bayou Road, St. Bernard

