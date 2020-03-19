NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles Parish Public Schools will restart its grab-and-go meal service for students after the program was suspended when an employee was showing coronavirus symptoms and had to be hospitalized.

According to the school system's website, the full program is scheduled to return March 30 but was subject to change.

In the meantime, meals for families will be available for distribution from Tuesday, March 24 - Friday, March 27 at the Lafon Performing Arts Center (275 Judge Edward Dufrense Parkway, Luling) from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A limited number of meal kits containing two breakfast items, one lunch and one snack will be available for curbside pickup.

The meals provided will be based on the number of children present at the time of pick-up, school officials said. No ID is required to receive meals.

The distribution is part of an effort by the United Way of St. Charles and Second Harvest Food Bank with the school system.

When it's back and running, the emergency feeding plan will provide free breakfast and lunch meals for students up to age 18. Meal service will run through Thursday, April 9, 2020, each weekday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A pre-packaged lunch for the current day and a pre-packaged breakfast for the following day will be distributed during the pick-up time of 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the designated sites.

School officials emphasized that the employee who was quarantined was not involved with the distribution of the grab-and-go meals last week, but "out of an abundance of caution," the school system suspended the program.

Stevie Crovetto, the director of public information at SCPPS, sent the updates late Wednesday night saying the employee has not tested positive for COVID-19.

"As information becomes available, we are doing our best to update you as quickly as possible," the update said. "We have notified the parents and employees of R.K. Smith Middle School and New Sarpy Elementary School that an employee who services both locations has informed us that he/she is exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 and is under quarantine at a hospital."

