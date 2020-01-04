ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. —

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish announced a curfew on all residents starting Wednesday night after a surge in coronavirus disease cases reported there.

Sheriff Mike Tregre said the curfew be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day “due to the imminent threat to the life and health of citizens of St. John Parish by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The sheriff said essential workers are exempt from the curfew and can travel to and from work during the curfew hours. Essential businesses are also allowed to stay open past the start of the curfew.

As of Tuesday afternoon, St. John the Baptist Parish, with a 2010 census population of almost 46,000 people and no hospital, has the third-highest COVID-19 death rate in the state. The latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show 104 cases with 12 deaths.

“The curfew is necessary because of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in St. John Parish,” Tregre said.

Tregre said the curfew is being set in conjunction with the statewide stay-at-home order which asks businesses to limit operations and residents to only leave their homes for essentials.

