The Ochsner Medical Complex – River Parishes in St. John the Baptist Parish will offer drive-thru testing for the coronavirus disease for three days per week starting next week.

Starting on April 7, the drive-thru testing will happen Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the complex at 1900 West Airline Highway in Laplace, La. St. John the Baptist residents who are symptomatic can be tested from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been conducted.

Residents with doctor’s orders can get scheduled appointments between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, Louisiana has confirmed 355 total cases of the coronavirus disease in St. John the Baptist Parish. In total, 24 people have died in the parish since the outbreak began in Louisiana on March 9. St. John the Baptist leads the state in number of deaths per capita.

