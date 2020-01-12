St. Tammany hospitals adjusting elective procedures due to rising COVID cases

As of Monday, there were 34 patients hospitalized currently under COVID care in the health system.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Facing rising coronavirus hospitalizations on the Northshore, the St. Tammany Health System said on Tuesday that it is now working to “adjust” inpatient admissions for elective procedures.

Health system chief medical officer Dr. Patrick Torcson said the decision was based on “rising levels and the trajectory of COVID patients.”

“Our surgical, physician and administrative leaders jointly agreed we should adjust our accommodation of inpatient admissions for elective purposes to better enable our teams to address COVID patient volumes,” Dr. Torcson said.

As of Monday, there were 34 patients hospitalized currently under COVID care in the health system.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations have sharply risen in the region since mid-October. As of Nov. 29, there were 144 patients hospitalized in Region 9 which includes St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa Livingston, and St. Helena parishes. The number of hospitalizations in the region has already neared the peak level seen in July.

The LDH reports 10,379 people in St. Tammany Parish have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak was first detected in March. More than 290 people have died.

