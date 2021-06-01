St. Tammany health system worries about rising hopital admits due to covid

“There is a potential if we don’t see some slowing of the activity or flattening the curve, this could be overwhelming for the healthcare system,” said Torcson.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — At St. Tammany Health System in Covington, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Torcson said there’s been a constant increase in COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital since October. Over the weekend, there was a record of 57.

The peak back in April was 43.

“What we see here in the hospital is really a reflection of just an explosion of COVID activity in the community,” said Dr. Torcson.

According to numbers from the state health department, hospitalizations in the five Northshore parishes reached the highest level ever. As of January 4, 260 people were hospitalized. Back on April 11, there were 234. Statewide, as of Tuesday, there were 1,974, just less than the April 12 peak of 1,991.

Dr. Torcson expects this surge to continue through January.

“There is a potential if we don’t see some slowing of the activity or flattening the curve, this could be overwhelming for the healthcare system,” said Torcson.

At St. Tammany Health system, more than 800 employees have gotten their first dose of the vaccine. While optimistic, Dr. Torcson said guidelines, like masks, are still crucial.

“Healthcare workers in general recognize that there is light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccine certainly is the beginning of the end of this pandemic as long as we can just stay the course,” said Torcson.

It’s the same message in New Orleans, where leaders worry what happened over the holidays will translate to more cases and hospitalizations.

“We are nowhere near out of the woods,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, who leads the New Orleans Health Department. “We cannot see vaccines as our way out and abandon all the things that have kept us so safe for the last nine to ten months.”

Keeping an eye on staffing, Dr. Torcson said healthcare systems are working in overdrive.

“We’re very much digging in and anticipating it’s going to be a long month. We’re going to need to stay in the same mode of being able to serve as a safety net,” said Torcson.