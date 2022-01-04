St. Tammany Parish opens more COVID testing sites

The testing is free and will be available Tuesday thru Friday.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Government officials announced today that additional COVID-19 testing locations will be open this week.

The testing is free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday, January 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, January 5 thru Friday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N Columbia Street Covington, LA.

Residents getting tested at the Fairgrounds must register at omegadiagnosticslabportal.com/pre-register/CovingtonParishFairgrounds.

Test results will be provided within 24-48 hours.

Parish officials said that testing will also be available at the Fritchie Park Gym (Ochsner) 905 W. Howze Beach Road Slidell, LA from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.