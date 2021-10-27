St. Tammany Parish schools opt-out of mask mandate

“We need to stand up to the governor and say enough is enough. It’s time to get back to normal. COVID is over,” said board member Michael Nation.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Starting Thursday, students and staff at St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will no longer have to wear masks at school.

It didn’t take much convincing to get the school board to nix the mandate. At a special meeting called Wednesday night, the board voted unanimously to remove it, and to reinstate all district events – like parties, banquets, and visitors to the classroom.

Lifting the mandate had the full support of Superintendent Frank Jabbia, who cited declining COVID case positivity rates in the parish for the ability to pull the mask mandate.

“We’re really excited. I’m concerned because I’m a little nervous with that happening, but I think it’s for the best. I’m more excited that I think we’re gonna move in a positive direction,” said Jabbia.

This summer, parents fruitlessly crowded the board room in opposition to the mask mandate, but the board could not remove it.

But Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards opened that possibility. Under his new proclamation which ended the indoor mask mandate across Louisiana, K-12 schools could get rid of their mask mandates if they agree to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The guidelines include keeping desks six feet apart and quarantining unvaccinated people who are exposed.

Per CDC rules, any student or teacher who is not fully vaccinated, but who is exposed to an infected person, must get tested and quarantined.

Even if the test is negative, they must quarantine for eight to ten days.

People who are exposed who have previously had COVID-19 or been vaccinated do not need to quarantine. In both cases, people must wear a mask until they test negative.

The board okayed the new rules but also gave space for sharing disinformation.

Boardmember Tammy Lamy said to the room about mask-wearing, “I feel like it gave a false sense of security for health and we are very well aware that they don’t work at all.”

Christian Suprean, a parent who has spoken out at other school board meetings and made other false claims about the pandemic, said, “I believe that what they’re breathing back in, into the mask, is worse than the virus, it’s worse than anything else. And I believe this is why the powers that be want them to be wearing masks. For control and to keep them sick.”

The new mask rules go into effect at midnight, meaning children or teachers do not need to wear a mask to school Thursday. All students will still have to wear masks on school buses because they are under federal guidelines.