NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Public School system has partnered with local community businesses to resume grab-and-go meal distributions, beginning next week.

Families can pick up meals daily or weekly.

Beginning Monday, the daily pickup option allows families to pick up a hot lunch and a prepackaged breakfast for each child on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at :

Covington High School — 73030 Lions Dr, Covington

Slidell High School — 1 Tiger Dr, Slidell

Beginning Wednesday, the weekly pickup option allows families to pick up five shelf-stable lunches and breakfasts for each child on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at:

Fontainebleau High School — 100 Bulldog Dr, Mandeville

Lakeshore High School — 26301 LA-1088, Mandeville

Mandeville High School — 1 Skipper Dr, Mandeville

Northshore High School — 100 Panther Dr, Slidell

Pearl River High School — 39110 Rebel Ln, Pearl River

Salmen High School — 300 Spartan Dr, Slidell

Pitcher Junior High School — 415 S Jefferson Ave, Covington

Slidell Junior High School — 333 Pennsylvania Ave, Slidell

Both options are free and open to all STPPS students and children ages 18 and under.

For more information, visit www.stpsb.org/coronavirus

RELATED: 1,000 beds at Convention Center field hospital to help with surge capacity

RELATED: Deputies engaged in stand-off in Slidell

RELATED: 3 New Orleans area senior living facilities have 'almost no PPE,' hospitals return senior patients

RELATED: Louisiana's coronavirus numbers slow, too soon tell if trend will continue

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.