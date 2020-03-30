NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Public School system has partnered with local community businesses to resume grab-and-go meal distributions, beginning next week.

Families can pick up meals daily or weekly.

Beginning Monday, the daily pickup option allows families to pick up a hot lunch and a prepackaged breakfast for each child on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at :

  • Covington High School — 73030 Lions Dr, Covington
  • Slidell High School — 1 Tiger Dr, Slidell

Beginning Wednesday, the weekly pickup option allows families to pick up five shelf-stable lunches and breakfasts for each child on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at:

  • Fontainebleau High School — 100 Bulldog Dr, Mandeville 
  • Lakeshore High School — 26301 LA-1088, Mandeville 
  • Mandeville High School — 1 Skipper Dr, Mandeville 
  • Northshore High School — 100 Panther Dr, Slidell 
  • Pearl River High School — 39110 Rebel Ln, Pearl River 
  • Salmen High School — 300 Spartan Dr, Slidell 
  • Pitcher Junior High School — 415 S Jefferson Ave, Covington 
  • Slidell Junior High  School — 333 Pennsylvania Ave, Slidell

Both options are free and open to all STPPS students and children ages 18 and under. 

For more information, visit www.stpsb.org/coronavirus 

