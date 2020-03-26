SLIDELL, La. — After suspending their coronavirus "grab and go" meal program temporarily, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools is restarting a new program for families in need.

Superintendent Trey Folse said on Monday the school system was looking for alternative ways to get food to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and halted the program.

As a result, several Northshore businesses will now work with the school system, using their workers and facilities to prepare and hand out meals. Meals are free and open to all STPPS students and children ages 18 and under.

Starting Monday, March 30, the parish will continue serving daily meals and also start offering weekly packages with shelf-safe meals to last five days. The daily meal locations will be restricted to just two schools:

Covington High (73030 Lion Drive, Covington 70433)

Slidell High (1 Tiger Drive, Slidell 70458)

Like before, daily meal pick up is offered from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m from Monday-Friday. Hot lunch and breakfast are provided.

A new, weekly package for families will also be available at several other school locations on Wendesdays, starting April 1. It includes five lunch and breakfast meals per child to be picked up on Wednesdays only from 11 a.m. - p.m. at the following locations:

Fontainebleau High (100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Lakeshore High (26031 Highway 1088, Mandeville 70448)

Mandeville High (1 Skipper Drive, Mandeville 70471)

Northshore High (100 Panther Drive, Slidell 70461)

Pearl River High (39110 Rebel Lane, Pearl River 70452)

Salmen High (300 Spartan Drive, Slidell 70458)

Pitcher Junior High(415 S. Jefferson Avenue, Covington 70433)

Slidell Junior High (333 Pennsylvania Avenue, Slidell 70458)

In its first four days before the break, the STPPS meal program provided a total of 45,538 meals to families.

(For a statewide list of schools operating meal services, click here)

