NEW ORLEANS — In two weeks, Louisiana has gone from no confirmed cases of coronavirus to more than 800. To hopefully flatten the curve, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay at home order for the entire state of Louisiana on Sunday.

It goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m., but the governor is encouraging everyone to listen to the order as soon as possible. This is similar to the shelter in place order issued in New Orleans on Friday. It stops any non-essential business.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has been rising every day in Louisiana, and state and local leaders believe this effort should help flatten the curve, which means that number will stop rising.

Governor John Bel Edwards shared a sobering chart, that suggests Louisiana has the fastest growth rate in confirmed cases in the world.

"Bottom line is we're in a race against time when it comes to this Coronavirus and its rapid spread in Louisiana," Edwards said.

He issued a stay at home order for the entire state Sunday. People can still go to doctor's appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, receive deliveries, and pick up food at restaurants.

"There is no need for you to rush out and hoard groceries or buy more than you need," he said.

This order expands which businesses will be closed like beauty salons, museums, and shopping malls.

People can still go outside, take walks, and ride bikes, but they must stay six feet away from others.

"Behave as if you know you have the Coronavirus, self isolate keep those distances don't engage in unnecessary contact with others," Edwards said.

One of the state's core missions is to increase ICU capacity with beds and ventilators. The governor is pushing for more personal protective equipment like gloves and masks. Hospitals are told to stop performing any elective surgeries.

"We simply cannot afford to use PPE or hospital bed space for elective procedures right now and I apologize for that," he said.

"This will likely be the greatest increase in hospital capacity the state has ever seen and it will happen over the next 10 days," Dr. Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Sunday evening, Dr. Kanter joined the Regional Planning Commission that includes parish leaders in southeast Louisiana

"What we're trying to do is avoid a flood of our hospitals," Kanter said.

They begged the public to take the governor's order seriously and stay home to help stop the spread.

"We need people to listen," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

"We want to be a team in this region," St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. "Look at where these numbers are. They're in our region."

They want people to know they could be a carrier without showing symptoms, meanwhile spreading it to others.

"Go out, get some groceries, and go back home," St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell said.

If people do, these leaders feel confident the state will see numbers decline more quickly.

"Stop the spread so our medical staff can take care of those who really need it," Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.

"We need to be focused, we need to be determined, we need to beat this. We will, We're going to get through this," Governor Edwards said.

If you're wondering if the stay at home order applies to your business, click HERE.

