Storm not expected to delay $300 jobless checks in Louisiana

The $300 supplement comes through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
Credit: AP
A woman rides by a boarded up window of a business on Frenchman Street, Friday, May 15, 2020, in New Orleans, that has been decorated with a painting of Jimi Hendrix. The clubs and restaurants that are usually packed with people listening to music are closed as the city has fought to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Rebecca Santana/AP Photo)

Gov. John Bel Edwards says the tropical weather threatening Louisiana won’t prevent $300 federal aid checks from going out to about 400,000 people left unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Edwards says jobless workers will get the weekly payments retroactive to Aug. 1. He didn’t provide a specific day that people will start receiving the payments. 

But the governor says the labor department is working on changes to its computer systems to process them. 

The $300 supplement comes through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump. The money is in addition to state benefits that max out at $247 weekly.

