NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday night, iconic sites across the country lit up blue to honor health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In New Orleans, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center turned blue. 

In Baton Rouge, so did the state capital, LSU's Tiger Stadium, the governor's mansion and more.   

The"#LightItBlue" campaign shows support for medical employees battling the new coronavirus.

There are currently more than 2,000 Louisianians in the hospital battling COVID-19 and more than 700 have died from the virus across the state. The epicenter remains the New Orleans area.

