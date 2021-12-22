Supplies didn't last | New Orleans COVID test giveaway ends less than 2 hours in: officials

City officials are searching for more tests to give away this week, but they have not nailed down locations or times yet.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' take-home COVID test giveaway was supposed to last until 4 p.m. Wednesday and continue into Thursday, but it ended less than 90 minutes before it began.

Beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, COVID tests were available at four fire stations across New Orleans, but they ran out by 9:15 a.m., New Orleans officials tell WWLTV's Erika Ferrando.

More than 1,700 take-home COVID tests were given away between the four locations, officials said.

And despite city plans to make tests available through Thursday, officials say there are no tests set aside for the second day of the giveaway.

New Orleanians were supposed to be able to get these free, at-home COVID-19 tests December 22nd and 23rd at the following locations from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Fire Station #1: 2920 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Fire Station #29: 317 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Fire Station #36: 5401 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Fire Station #40: 2500 General DeGaulle, New Orleans, LA 70114

"Due to the enormous demand for home COVID-19 test, all four fire stations, designated as a point of distribution for the home COVID test kits, were out of product by 9:15 am," a statement from the New Orleans Department of Health said. "(The Health Department) is working on getting more product to be distributed at NOLA Public Libraries as early as (Wednesday). More information to come."

