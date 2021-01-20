Tangipahoa Parish fire chief dies from complications of COVID-19

Parish President Miller has signed an order lowering flags to half-staff at parish buildings to honor Cutrer until the conclusion of his funeral services.

AMITE CITY, La. — Longtime Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer has died from complications of COVID-19, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said on Wednesday.

Miller has signed an order lowering flags to half-staff at parish buildings to honor Cutrer until the conclusion of his funeral services.

“Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Miller said.

A Facebook post from the Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 said Cutrer was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend.

“While our hearts are heavy with grief, we cherish the memories, and legacy left behind for us to remember and follow,” the Facebook post said.

“Bruce was not just my longtime, dear friend. He was a mentor, a model fire chief, an honorable leader in his community of Amite, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather and just an all-around exceptional man,” Louisiana Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “Bruce will be missed tremendously.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 211 people have died in Tangipahoa Parish since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

