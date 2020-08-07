Teachers share concerns about new school year

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is currently laying out some new restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

NEW ORLEANS — We're about a month away from when most schools would start, but with cases of COVID-19 increasing, the question about returning to school still looms.

"All of this affects schools because we're not in a place to say where if they wanted to implement the opening of schools tomorrow, we would not be there," she said Wednesday.

On the same day, President Trump's tweet pushed for schools to reopen nationwide, adding schools could lose federal funding if they don't open for in-person learning.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is also advocating for schools to have students physically present, citing evidence of negative impacts on children because of school closures this spring.

This all has left teachers with questions and concerns about wondering what the new year will look like.

Spring Mercadel is opting to keep her fourth grade son home for virtual learning this upcoming school year.

"I'm glad I made the decision to keep him home because I am anxious, I am nervous about him being in a classroom with other students," Mercadel said.

As a high school math teacher in New Orleans though, she's planning to be back in her classroom.

"Teachers are still being exposed throughout the week so that's where my anxiety comes in because I've already experienced this virus," Mercadel said

She was never hospitalized, but lost taste and smell, was fatigued, and had headaches after testing positive for COVID-19 in April.

Talisha Bryan is hesitant to return to school too, but as a teacher she also doesn't see what other option she has.

"There was no option, the option was you have to be in class," Bryan said.

"There's nothing more that I'd love than to be in the classroom, see my kids, and be there to help facilitate their learning but I really don't think it's safe and healthy," Mercadel said.

NOLA Public Schools responded to these concerns:

“The health and wellbeing of our educators is our top priority which is why we’ve taken specific steps to engage with teachers in a variety of ways as well the leadership and members of UTNO as part of this reopening process. The roadmap was developed after months of listening to our community which includes the talented teachers we work with every day through our members of the Teacher Advisory Council, teachers on the reopening taskforce, and those educators who responded to our community stakeholder survey.

The result is a plan that was developed in alignment with the phased reopening of the City of New Orleans, informed by local, state and federal guidelines and prioritizes the health and wellbeing our students, teachers, faculty, staff and their families as well as in-person student learning. We recognize that many teachers are concerned about their safety and that of their students, and that is why we went beyond the guidelines issued by the Louisiana Department of Education to require face coverings for all students across our schools in order to take every precaution to help keep our schools safe, including our teachers.