TERRYTOWN, La. — As a nurse at Dillard University, Lyntrell Picot is used to taking care of the sick. So being in bed at home for the past three weeks suffering from COVID-19 was challenging.

“The symptoms just got progressively worse, with shortness of breath and nausea and this piercing headache and basically every symptom,” she said.

Picot lost people she knew to the virus.

“A lot of friends, a lot of my friends, family members, have passed away,” she said. “So on top of dealing with my own illness, I’m in an emotional state. I’m isolated. I can’t be there for them.”

Then on Wednesday, someone leaving medicinal tea on her doorstep alerted her to the brazen vandalism of her nearly new Honda Accord. All four tires were stolen, her car left perched on bricks.

“I was shocked,” Picot said. “I look down, and I have no tires. All four tires, completely gone.”

Her car was parked in the parking lot in front of her townhome, directly under her bedroom window. She said she didn’t hear a thing.

Ironically, Picot said she was getting the best sleep she had in weeks.

“No shortness of breath. No fever. I slept through the night, and I wake up to this.”

The crime was a major setback. Just as Picot thought she was turning a corner with her illness, she had to deal with the stress and hassle of dealing with police and her insurance company. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, but so far they have no suspects or leads.

“I cried. Then you go through a phase where you're just angry,” she said. “I felt violated. Because we're all supposed to be at a stay-at-home mandate, right? But obviously they didn't get the memo, and they decided to vandalize my car.”

Picot's car was towed away Friday afternoon, another big headache on top of the life-threatening headache she's still trying to recover from.

