Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order at a press conference on March 26 that requires those flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to be quarantined for 14 days, or for the duration of their stay in Texas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Gov. Abbott, the quarantine will be run and enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gov. Abbott said those flying in from the designated areas will have to fill out a form provided by the DPS that will designate where the individual will quarantine.

Gov. Abbott said during the conference that DPS troopers will conduct visits to the designated quarantine locations to verify compliance with the executive order.

Gov. Abbott announced that it would be considered a criminal offense to fail to comply with the order, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.

"The state of Texas continues to act upon the recommendations of top state, federal, and local health experts as we implement a comprehensive strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. "The New York tri-state area and the city of New Orleans have become major centers of this pandemic, and it is vital that we take necessary precautions to prevent additional exposure that could originate from people traveling from these areas to Texas. This executive order is another important measure we are taking to protect the health and safety of Texans, and we will continue to take any action necessary to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 in our state."

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport released the following statement Thursday:

“Terminal Operations personnel have been briefed, and will ensure the respective airline personnel advise all arriving passengers of this mandate. Air Traffic Control has also been notified, and will advise flight crews of the necessity to brief passengers before allowing the aircraft to be deplaned.”

The new order goes into effect Saturday at noon.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott provided an update to the State's response to COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott said testing capabilities continue to increase, which is resulting in an increased number of individuals testing positive. He also said in the coming weeks, the State expects the amount of people testing positive will begin to level off as people continue to practice social distancing.

According to Gov. Abbott, less than 10% of people being tested for COVID-19 in Texas are testing positive. He also announced the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Texas has increased to 19 and the number of patients in hospitals for COVID-19 is now 100.

Texas now has 1,424 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 26 at 2:40 p.m., according to Gov. Abbott, which is up from the 97 people who were reported to have COVID-19 on March 20.

Abbott was joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd at the press conference Thursday.

On March 25, Gov. Abbott announced that Texas has received a $16.2 million grant from the federal government to help communities provide meals for older adults. He has also issued two executive orders aimed at freeing up hospital beds across Texas.

