NEW ORLEANS — Nurses have been risking their health, some have even lost their lives and they're understandably very worried about protecting their own families as they respond to this pandemic.

This is the case for Terra Eubanks, a nurse at Baton Rouge General who works in the Emergency Room and tested positive for COVID-19.

Eubanks told our partners at WBRZ, her symptoms were similar to a cold, but despite that, she continued to work.

"I've never missed work for being sick in nine and a half years and was like 'I'm fine. I have a cold,'" said Eubanks. "I'm going to work."

It wasn't until she was pushed by a co-worker to get tested for coronavirus because she didn't look like herself.

When she tested positive, all she could think about were her three children who are all under five-years-old and the baby she has on the way.

"My biggest concern was my family," said Eubanks. "But also because I'm pregnant. I was concerned about my baby. Thank God. He heard the prayers because my baby is ok."

Terra is not only doing okay. Even after her battle with the virus, she marched back to the frontlines to assist others who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

While she still is hesitant to feel the warm embrace of her children while also helping those who are ill, she said she is dedicated and wouldn't be anywhere else but in the ER.

Terra says she will learn the gender of her baby in the coming days.

