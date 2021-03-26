x
The COVID vaccine is free, here's what to do if you get charged a co-pay

NEW ORLEANS — We are hearing from some of you with questions about getting billed for a co-pay fee for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you may have heard that it's supposed to be free, right?

So we got some answers.

For months now you've been hearing "get your COVID vaccine, it's free." So why are you asked for your insurance card at the vaccine site? And then your health insurance company sends a form explaining what they paid for your vaccine, and how much you will get a bill for. So what's going on? 

Here is what we found.

The federal government, meaning your tax dollars, paid for the medicine which is the actual dose of the vaccine. So you will not be billed for that. But now you've gone to a medical facility, or pharmacy, or mass vaccination site, and someone in the medical community gave you that vaccine, and monitored you for any adverse reactions afterward. 

That part is not paid for by the government. And yes, your private insurance, or Medicare or Medicaid will get billed by the medical provider for giving you that vaccine. The medical provider will then be reimbursed by your insurance company.

Now here is where you come in. If you have no insurance or Medicaid, you can get your vaccine free. The CARES Act pays your provider all costs.

If you have Medicare or a Medicare Advantage private insurance plan, any co-pay is waived, so you should not get a bill. If you do get billed, don't pay it and report it to the Medicare hotline.

Now finally, if you have private insurance, you still should not have a co-pay fee for the administration of the vaccine, that's according to the Centers for Disease Control.

One patient was alerted about a potential co-pay from her insurance company, but the vaccines were given at UMC. And according to LCMC, which manages the Convention Center site and six hospital vaccine sites, including UMC, they will not be sending out any bills for potential co-pays. They are waiving them all. So concerns about cost should never keep you from getting this safe and effective vaccine.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, some private insurance plans that are self-insured can charge a co-pay.

According to the CDC, private insurance companies can not pass on the co-pay to you.
If you have insurance through Medicare and get a bill for your vaccine, report it to the hotline at 1-800-MEDICARE.

