BATON ROUGE, La. —

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry thanked The Home Depot Wednesday for donating “tens of thousands” of N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment to emergency workers in the state.

Landry said some of the southeast Louisiana entities include East Jefferson General Hospital, Grenta Police Department, Jefferson Manor Nursing Home, Oschner Hospital, Slidell Police Department, St. Bernard Parish Hospital, and the New Orleans VA Medical Center Hospital.

"On behalf of Louisiana, I want to offer The Home Deport an enormous amount of thanks for their generous contributions to our State," Landry said.

Landry said the donation “goes a long way” to protect brave Louisiana men and women who are on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. Landry said the company has committed to continue to look for ways to help Louisiana’s fight against the virus.

"I greatly appreciate The Home Depot for working with me to get this much-needed PPE to Louisiana,” Landry said.

