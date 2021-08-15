'The hospital is full', Delta surge filling up Louisiana hospitals

It's not just Terrebonne General, Ochsner said they've got 112 patients at their facilities across the bayou.

TERREBONNE, La. — "So if you think it won't happen.. It does. We are getting nervous and scared," said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System.



At Terrebonne General, there were no ICU beds left when hospital leaders addressed the parish council last week.



"The hospital is full. This is like no other process we've seen before," said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System.



The hospital has 28 beds and on Monday 20 were filled with covid patients, leaving just 8 beds for others needing help.



"You have a heart attack, you have a stroke, you are in a car accident ..you need to come into the hospital..guess what? You can hang out in the er until we can get a place for you. How do we do get a place for you? Either we have people who get better and get discharged from the hospital or either have people who get worse, and they die...and that's how the beds open up right now and that's a sad state to be in," said Dr. Ben Adams, Terrebonne General Health System.

Different from other surges, the hospital has been treating a number of young patients ranging from 20 to 50-years-old. Also children including a three-year-old, an 8-month-old a four-month-old and even a baby just 11 weeks old.