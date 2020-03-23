NEW ORLEANS — With the number of coronavirus cases now exceeding 1,000 patients in Louisiana, the message is “STAY AT HOME.”

Numbers released Monday showed 1,172 cases in Louisiana. That is a 40 percent hike over the numbers that had been released Sunday.

Public health officials are warning of dire consequences if we don’t slow the spread of the virus.

“We believe the next week will be a crucial week in our outbreak, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant state health official with the Louisiana Department of Health. “We can affect the trajectory, really with this week and what we’re trying to do is avoid a flood of our hospitals.”

Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards predicted our healthcare system could be at capacity and possibly overwhelmed within 10 days if the spread of the disease isn’t somehow slowed.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned Monday the coronavirus outbreak will worsen this week and said that people across the country are not taking the threat seriously enough.

“The numbers are going to get worse this week," Adams said on CBS This Morning. “Things are going to get worse before they get better and we really need everyone to understand this is serious and to lean into what they can do to flatten the curve.”

Dr. Adams also said the federal government is getting vital supplies like masks, gowns and ventilators to states that desperately need them to treat COVID-19 patents.

“We know they’re not going out fast enough to keep pace with the demand,” Adams said. “That’s why the most important message I have for America is, we are halfway through our 15 days to stop the spread. We need to turn the spigot off.”

Louisiana is set to implement a stricter Stay at Home order at 5 p.m., Monday to help turn off the spigot and slow transmission of the virus.

“In Louisiana we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,” Governor Edwards said in announcing the new order.

“As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else. People can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential. If you have to go out, make sure you practice social distancing measures and keep 6 feet between you and the people around you. People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

Dr. Kanter admits there is still a lot we don’t know about this virus.

“We don’t know what the mortality rate will be,” Kanter said. “We don’t know what the hospitalization rate will be. We can make guesses. We don’t know the degree of asymptomatic infection that is out there and we still don’t know the mechanics of how this virus is spread from person to person.”

The biggest unknown is how long the coronavirus outbreak will last.

The U.S. Surgeon General said we know it’s going to be a while before life gets back to normal.

“When you look at the China data, they were able to hit their peak and come down, in about 6 to 8 weeks,” Dr. Adams said. “You look at the Italy data, they’re still going up. We are somewhere between the two and it’s going to be up to everyone coming together to drive down demand.”

That’s why it’s so important for everyone to play a role in slowing the spread of the virus by staying at home.

“We’re trying to preserve lifesaving acute care, ICU care for the patients that will need it and in order to that, we need to limit the spread of transmission, particularly in this next week and the few weeks to follow,” Dr. Kanter said.

People are still be allowed to go to grocery stores and pharmacies to pick up food, medicine and necessary supplies, go to their essential jobs and to go outside for exercise and fresh air. When leaving their home, people should practice social distancing.

