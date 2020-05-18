NEW ORLEANS — Major reopenings are happening across Louisiana Monday, as important services return and new rounds of COVID-19 testing become available.

What's Reopening

The OMV - Starting Monday, you will be able to head to a few local Office of Motor Vehicle locations, including the main office on Veterans Boulevard.

Limited services will be offered at 11 locations. You can order duplicate titles, renew vehicle registrations, transfer titles and both get or renew driver licenses and ID cards.

Officials say that if you do need to visit a location, you should wear a face mask.

For more information, visit the OMV's website.

Casinos - Many casinos across Louisiana reopen Monday under new restrictions.

Casinos will be allowed to accept crowds at 25% of their regular capacity.

In addition to that, they must have a social distancing plans approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board or the Louisiana Racing Commission.

Casinos in Orleans Parish are not set to reopen yet.

NASA Michoud Facility - Expect to see NASA workers return to work at the Michoud facility in New Orleans East Monday.

The 832-acre facility will restart it's work on the "SLS core Stage" and the Orion spacecraft. Michoud officials say the projects are vital to NASA's Artemis Program that will eventually land the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024.

In order to prevent any spread of the virus, face masks are required in several areas around the facility and hand washing is encouraged routinely. Employees who can work from home will continue to do so.

Kenner City Offices - Three Kenner City Offices reopen Monday morning with additional safety requirements.

The Code Enforcement, Clerk of Court and finance offices will all be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. If you you plan on heading to either of the locations, officials will be giving temperature checks, limiting the amount of visitors allowed inside and face masks will be required.

RELATED: Some houses of worship reopen as restrictions loosen

Testing and Meal Distribution

Monday also marks the latest round of COVID-19 testing around Southeast Louisiana, as well as continued meal distribution services for families in need.

Testing sites in the Lower Ninth Ward and Grand Isle open at 8 a.m.

In Jefferson parish, tests are available at the Grand Isle Multiplex for anyone 10 years and older.

In New Orleans, crews will be at the Sanchez Multi-service Center, conducting 300 tests and giving other supplies. You need to be at least 18 years old or have been exposed to the coronavirus to get tested.

Starting at 9 a.m., two meal distribution sites will service families on both river banks.

Crews at the Notre Dame Seminary will be handing out 1 million meals. In Harvey, volunteers will be handing at food at the household of faith church.

Both sites will be open while supplies last.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

Services

Storm debris from Thursday's flooding will be picked up at the curb around St. Charles Parish today.

Crews will be picking up materials from last week's storm. You do not have to segregate your debris, but officials ask residents to separate hazardous materials such as paint and household chemicals.

More than 200 homes took in water during due to the Thursday night storm. Parts of the parish saw more than six inches of rain.



Also, Jefferson Parish residents can finally leave their recycling bins out.



Crews will be out today to collect recyclables for the first time in two months. The parish suspended the service back in March in an effort to cut back on non-essential services.

Other areas with suspended service, like Gretna, plan to restart soon.

ALSO: New Orleans businesses reopen under strict guidelines

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...





