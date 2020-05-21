'There is no curbside or take-out music' | Music venues face unique reopening challenges

"Our bread and butter is people getting close together and enjoying themselves,” said Greenberg.

NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans’ first phase of reopening, one type of business is noticeably quiet: the music venue.

While some musicians are trying to make ends meet through virtual shows, the physical places they once played are in limbo.

The last show that played at the famed music venue, Tipitina’s, was back in March. It happened to be Friday the 13th.

“You don’t think you miss the sweatiness of strangers until it’s gone for months,” said Brian Greenberg.

“Tank” Greenberg is the general manager for Tipitina’s. While some branches of the local economy are starting to reopen, a place like this faces unique hurdles when it comes to social distancing and capping occupancy.

“The outlook is bleak. Obviously, it’s no different from other businesses. For us though, our bread and butter is people getting close together and enjoying themselves,” said Greenberg.

Tipitina’s averages 180 shows a year. That roster is mostly gone now. Unlike a restaurant, a music venue like Tipitina’s can’t necessarily adapt to a pandemic. There is no curbside or take-out music. Along Frenchmen and Bourbon streets, other live music joints are quiet. That leaves few gigs or shows for the countless musicians in New Orleans, some of whom are in very tough spots.

“There by the grace of God go I. I could be out on the street, there are so many that already are,” said musician Charmaine Neville.

“We’re missing a significant part of the New Orleans culture obviously music. You ask anyone around the world about New Orleans, food and music are the first things that come out of their mouth,” said Greenberg.

It’s hard to predict when live music and food will be paired up again in New Orleans. Greenberg says when it’s safe enough for the music to resume, the stage will be set at Tipitina’s.

