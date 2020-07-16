Third day of +2K new COVID-19 cases reported across state, now 86,000 cases since start of outbreak

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 15 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 86,411 (+2,280)
- Deaths: 3,375 (+24)
- Patients in hospitals: Delayed (1,369 yesterday)
- Patients on ventilators: Delayed (149 yesterday)
- Recoveries: 53,288 (reported Wednesday)
- Total tests performed: 1,024,137 (+22,937) (9.94% positive rate)
Coronavirus Latest
RELATED: Louisiana hazard pay application back online after technical issues, tax deadline pushed back
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.