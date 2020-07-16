x
Third day of +2K new COVID-19 cases reported across state, now 86,000 cases since start of outbreak

Here are the latest numbers from the state health department to track the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, July 15 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 86,411 (+2,280) 
  • Deaths: 3,375 (+24)
  • Patients in hospitals: Delayed (1,369 yesterday) 
  • Patients on ventilators: Delayed (149 yesterday)
  • Recoveries: 53,288 (reported Wednesday)
  • Total tests performed: 1,024,137 (+22,937) (9.94% positive rate)

Coronavirus Latest

