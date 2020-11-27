"This is not the end" Ochsner nurse treats patients after being patient herself

The 23-year-old says her first year treating patients has been one she'll never forget

One thing people are thankful for this year, health. And for the medical professionals who've worked tirelessly since the pandemic began, they're hopeful people will do what they can to limit the spread.

The last nine months for Morgan Hahn, have been a journey.

"As a nurse you're always told to prepare for the worst and you're supposed to shine in situations like this and that was so far out of my comfort zone I was in shock," she said.

It began in March, when help was needed for the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients. The 23-year-old Pediatric ICU Nurse, didn't hesitate.

"I remember walking in and it being like a movie scene," she described. "Seeing all these people suited up in the PPE and N95 masks and seeing the amount of patients on ventilators and the amount of drips it was eye opening. And, you know, not really having a guideline for what treats COVID-19 and the amount of PPE needed across the nation it was very overwhelming."

However, a week later, Hahn went from treating patients to becoming one.

"The first week was mostly muscle aches, headaches, fever here and there and at the week mark I started experiencing respiratory symptoms that shortness of breath, tightness in my chest, standing up was hard," she remembered. "It was grueling on me and I could feel myself getting dizzy and lightheaded and I knew it was time to go seek some help. That was scary for me seeing what I see on the daily basis in the ICU treating these patients and being on the other side and starting to experience some of the symptoms these patients come in with."

After two days in the hospital, and almost three weeks of recovery, she went back to treating patients.

"There were just so many patients who needed that help and if I was able to provide that, I wanted to be in there doing what I do best," she said. "And I also feel being on the other side, it helped me become a better nurse knowing exactly how my patients were feeling, that anxiety, that fear. The symptoms, I could feel what they were feeling. I think I had a better understanding what they were going through."

With cases now surging again, Hanh's journey continues.

"It really hasn't ended for us," she said. "We've been seeing a good amount of patients, whether it's pediatric or adult, and I think this wave is going to hit just as hard as the one eight months ago back in March and April when I was there. It's a lot. It's really hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when as a healthcare worker you're consistently seeing traumatic things and seeing how it's taking a toll not only on the patients but the healthcare professionals as well."

Which is why she's telling people to do their part this Thanksgiving. Because that is something she says she'd truly be thankful for.