Three lions test positive for COVID-19 at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS — Three lions tested positive for COVID-19 at the Audubon Zoo.

According to a zoo spokesperson, the three lions were coughing and had nasal discharge, spurring zoo keepers to test them for the highly-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Tests came back positive for Asani, Arnold and Kali on Dec. 28, according to the zoo. The other three lions are being tested now.

"All lions continue to have a normal appetite and appear to be doing well. They are showing few symptoms other than coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge," a statement from the zoo said. "They are currently being quarantined in their habitat."

The lions exhibit is still open, but extra barriers have been added to keep guests at a distance.

It's not known how the lions caught COVID-19, but officials said they were most likely exposed to an asymptomatic zoo keeper.

The African lions have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Audubon Zoo began vaccinated gorillas and orangutans against COVID-19 in October. The Zoo's cats and mustelids (such as otters) are next in line.