Three lions test positive for COVID-19 at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS — Three lions tested positive for COVID-19 at the Audubon Zoo.
According to a zoo spokesperson, the three lions were coughing and had nasal discharge, spurring zoo keepers to test them for the highly-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Tests came back positive for Asani, Arnold and Kali on Dec. 28, according to the zoo. The other three lions are being tested now.
"All lions continue to have a normal appetite and appear to be doing well. They are showing few symptoms other than coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge," a statement from the zoo said. "They are currently being quarantined in their habitat."
The lions exhibit is still open, but extra barriers have been added to keep guests at a distance.
It's not known how the lions caught COVID-19, but officials said they were most likely exposed to an asymptomatic zoo keeper.
The African lions have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Audubon Zoo began vaccinated gorillas and orangutans against COVID-19 in October. The Zoo's cats and mustelids (such as otters) are next in line.
"Audubon's veterinary and husbandry teams are skilled and dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of the animals in our care," Audubon's Senior Veterinarian Bob MacLean said. "Guests should feel confident in knowing that they are not at risk from animals when visiting the Zoo."