Walmart closing 3 stores in Orleans, Jefferson Parishes for deep clean Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Three local Walmart stores will close Thursday, April 9, for a deep clean in order to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Walmart, the stores on Tchoupitoulas Street and Bullard Avenue in New Orleans as well as the store on Jefferson Highway in Harahan will be closed for one day to allow “third-party specialists” to sanitize the stores.

They will all reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

“Everything we are doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers and in consideration of guidance by the CDC and health experts,” the statement from Walmart read. “When the stores reopen on Friday we will conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

Walmart began taking extra precautions over the past few weeks, installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of people allowed in the store and one time and making aisles one-way.

