Tipitina's, Maple Leaf, d.b.a will require proof of vaccine, negative COVID test to enter

NEW ORLEANS — Three major New Orleans music venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours for entry starting this weekend.

Tipitina's, Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a will enforce the new requirements from July 30 until further notice, according to a press release from the clubs.

Once inside the venues, masking is "strongly encouraged" in line with the latest CDC guidelines.

In a joint press release, the music venues encouraged other local clubs to follow suit in order to protect their workers, musicians and patrons from the spread of COVID-19's Delta Variant.

"We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment and thank everyone for their contribution to these mitigation efforts at this time," the release said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than 580% since July 1, just four weeks ago. On Tuesday, the LDH announced the largest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020.

The health department reported 4,699 new cases and 14 new deaths from the virus Wednesday. In total, 10,948 people have died due to the virus in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.