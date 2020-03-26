NEW ORLEANS — While most businesses are closed right now, essential places like grocery stores are still open, but even shopping for groceries can be a little scary right now. Still, we all need food, right?

Here are a few tips to stay safe and clean while grocery shopping.

First, while some grocery stores provide disinfecting wipes, you may want to bring your own to make sure you can wipe down your cart.

Some people are wearing gloves and masks as an extra layer of protection. Several grocery stores, like Robert Fresh Market, are offering gloves and hand sanitizer for their shoppers. Their workers are working hard to keep their shelves and products clean too.

"They're constantly disinfecting, wiping down all surfaces consistently, and every hour, we do a blitz where we really hit all carts and countertops," said Robert Fresh Market General Manager, Marc Robert III.

While you're shopping, don't touch any items unless you're buying them and be extra cautious about not touching your face.

Remember, stay six feet away from other shoppers and employees even while you're standing in line to check out.

"We've taken further steps to rework work stations and other ways we are set up around the store," Robert said as they work to make social distancing easier.

Grocery stores are working to keep their employees safe too.

"We have hand sanitizer available to them, gloves available to them," Robert said.

Once you leave the grocery, there are still a few safety steps you need to take.

As soon as you get home, lay out all of your groceries on one part of the kitchen counter. Take each item and wipe it down with a disinfecting wipe or use soap and water before you put it away. Then, wipe down the counter.

Finally, don't forget to wash your hands.

If you know anyone who is older or more at risk, consider offering to get their groceries for them so they don't risk getting exposed.

For anyone 65 and older, keep in mind many grocery stores like Robert Fresh Market, have a designated shopping hour just for you.

