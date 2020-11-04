NEW ORLEANS — As residents of Plaquemines Parish adhere to local and state stay-at-home mandates and social distancing to fight the spread of coronavirus in their community, one Plaquemines Parish councilman wanted to do something for his community this Easter weekend, he said.

The Easter Bunny, escorted by fire trucks with sirens on, drove through several Plaquemines Parish neighborhoods including, Woodchase, Flores Garden, Lake Park, Good News, Fort. St. Leon, and throughout Woodland Highway, according to a flyer about the parade.

The parade was an impromptu gesture made by members of the Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department and Plaquemines Parish Councilman Beau Black.

"Growing up in Belle Chasse, in Plaquemines Parish, we used to do this stuff all the time," Beau Black said. "One of my constituents, Adam Horwitz with When We Wish Entertainment, gave me a call and said 'Here's something we can do.'"

Black said he coordinated with the Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department and took steps to plan a safe route for the parade.

"Everybody is practicing social distancing," Black said. "It's been really good in this parish since this whole situation started."

The councilman seemed proud of the turnout for the parade.

"From what I hear, tons of kids waving at the Easter bunny the day before Easter, which is great," Black said. "A lot of smiles."

